I-680 closure tonight is postponed
YOUNGSTOWN
Part of Interstate 680 scheduled to be closed for power line repairs tonight and Friday morning will remain open, because the utility crew was diverted to address storm damage elsewhere. I-680 would have been closed between state Route 193 and South Avenue. The job will be rescheduled.
