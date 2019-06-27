House panel votes out bill ending Ohio concealed carry licensing
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
An Ohio House committee has approved proposed legislation to give Ohioans the legal right to carry concealed firearms without obtaining training or a license.
The House Federalism Committee sent the bill to the Republican dominated House on a 7-4 vote Wednesday.
The panel voted 6-5 to remove a Republican-sponsored amendment requiring licensed firearms dealers to give purchasers a leaflet describing state gun laws after a pro-gun group and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder objected.
Law enforcement and prosecuting attorney groups oppose the bill, especially a provision removing the duty of gun owners to tell police officers they’re carrying a concealed weapon.
