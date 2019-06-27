Girard principal named next district superintendent

GIRARD — The educator who was appointed as Girard’s High School principal last month will now be the Girard school district’s superintendent starting Aug. 1.

The Girard school board approved a five-year contract with Bryan O’ Hara with a $116,500 annual salary.

O’ Hara replaces David Cappuzzello, who will begin serving as Austintown school district’s superintendent this year.

The high school principal position was vacated by William Ryser when he officially resigned last month because he was planning to move to Florida.

O’ Hara said selecting the next high school principal is a priority, and the school board plans to approve a new hire at next month’s regular school board meeting.

O’ Hara previously served as the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s director of curriculum and instruction.

Board president Mark Zuppo said they promoted O’ Hara because he has the superintendent certifications, and board members were impressed with his skills and qualifications.