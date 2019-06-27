Girard appoints Bryan O’Hara as schools superintendent

Staff Report

GIRARD

The educator appointed as Girard’s high school principal just last month will now be the school district’s superintendent starting Aug. 1.

The Girard Board of Education at a special meeting Thursday approved a five-year, $116,500 annual salary contract with Bryan O’Hara.

O’Hara replaces David Cappuzzello, who will begin serving as Austintown school district’s superintendent this year.

The board also officially accepted Cappuzzello’s resignation. He began leading the school district in 2011.

“I can’t thank you enough for all your support, it was a great eight years here,” Cappuzzello said.

Finding a replacement for the vacant high school principal position is a priority, O’Hara said. He was originally selected to replace William Ryser who resigned last month.

The school board expects to approve a new principal at next month’s meeting.

O’Hara previously served as the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s director of curriculum and instruction.

“I’m humbled and honored by the title you have granted me of superintendent,” O’Hara said.

Board president Mark Zuppo said O’Hara was promoted because he has the superintendent certification, and the board was impressed by his skills and qualifications.

“In all my years of being involved with the school board, O’Hara is definitely the brightest mind I’ve come into contact with in education,” Zuppo said.

“I can’t say enough good things about Bryan,” Cappuzzello said.

Earlier this week, the Austintown school board selected Cappuzzello as the school district’s next superintendent and approved a five-year, $135,000 contract.