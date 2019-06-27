Fed grand jury indicts South Side man on weapons charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed today against a man who was arrested in March at a South Side club with a 9mm handgun that had an extended magazine.
Dominque Callier, 27, of West Hylda Avenue, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Callier was arrested March 23 at Club BBU, also on West Hylda Avenue, after police received a report that someone in the club had a gun. He is barred from having a gun because of convictions in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
The indictment was filed May 29 but not unsealed until today.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 25, 2019 11:53 a.m.
Youngstown man faces gun charges after arrest at club
- September 17, 2005 midnight
INDICTMENTS
- June 25, 2019 10:55 a.m.
Local man faces fed indictment on gun charge
- February 3, 2011 5:14 p.m.
2 Youngstown men head to prison for 2009 shooting
- March 26, 2019 midnight
Two arraigned on gun charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.