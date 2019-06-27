Fed grand jury indicts South Side man on weapons charge


June 27, 2019 at 11:34a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed today against a man who was arrested in March at a South Side club with a 9mm handgun that had an extended magazine.

Dominque Callier, 27, of West Hylda Avenue, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Callier was arrested March 23 at Club BBU, also on West Hylda Avenue, after police received a report that someone in the club had a gun. He is barred from having a gun because of convictions in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The indictment was filed May 29 but not unsealed until today.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900