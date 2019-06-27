Fed grand jury indicts South Side man on weapons charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed today against a man who was arrested in March at a South Side club with a 9mm handgun that had an extended magazine.

Dominque Callier, 27, of West Hylda Avenue, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Callier was arrested March 23 at Club BBU, also on West Hylda Avenue, after police received a report that someone in the club had a gun. He is barred from having a gun because of convictions in 2011 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The indictment was filed May 29 but not unsealed until today.