Entrepreneur event

YOUNGSTOWN

Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge from 2 to 3 p.m. today at 211 Redondo Road. The Young Entrepreneur Institute and Ohio Afterschool Network sponsors the challenge.

The community is invited to attend the entrepreneur reception in the gymnasium. Youths will participate in a live pitch contest in the morning. April Alexander, chief program officer of Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries, says youths will compete for a chance to win prizes.

Area entrepreneurs will conduct sessions with the students from 1:15 to 2 p.m. to encourage creativity and problem-solving.

Manufacturing job fair

AUSTINTOWN

Staff Right is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5580 Interstate Blvd. (state Route 46 and Interstate 80)

Hiring is set for full-time industrial laborers, pipe inspectors, material handlers, industrial maintenance and stock room workers with clients in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

Starting pay is between $12 to $18 an hour for all shifts. Comprehensive benefit plans are available. Applicants must pass background and drug screen tests before placement. Bring two forms of ID. There will be on-site applications and interviews.

Lawsuit: Lewd photo of Pa. nursing home resident is shared

pittsburgh

A lawsuit claims employees of a Pennsylvania nursing home shared a nude photo of a resident on social media.

According to the lawsuit, the photo taken on New Year’s Eve at Paramount Senior Living at Seven Fields showed the 83-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia, naked below the waist and sitting in a shower chair. The suit claims the photo was posted on Snapchat and shared with other staff members by Facebook Messenger.

An anonymous tip about the photo was made to the Butler County Area of Aging.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Paramount regional operations director Chase Darmstadter said in a statement an employee was immediately suspended and terminated as soon as officials were made aware of the incident. Darmstadter said the company was “sickened” by the actions.

Mother, daughter plead not guilty in cut-from-womb case

CHICAGO

A Chicago mother and her adult daughter suspected of strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting her baby from her womb have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges in a 27-count indictment that includes a charge of aggravated battery of a child. Prosecutors haven’t charged them with murder in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s newborn son, but police have said they expect them to do so.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, pleaded not guilty to a charge of concealing a homicidal death.

The 46-year-old Figueroa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her house April 23 with a promise of baby clothes and killing her. She planned to raise the baby as her own.

Staff/wire reports