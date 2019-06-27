Driver killed when pickup truck crashes into Pa. church
WOODLYN, Pa. (AP) — A driver has died after crashing his pickup truck into the side of a church in southeastern Pennsylvania.
The accident in Woodlyn occurred about 3:30 a.m. today. It was witnessed by a police officer whose vehicle happened to be in the Woodlyn Baptist Church parking lot at the time.
The driver’s name has not been released, and it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Authorities say the church did not appear to be damaged.
The cause if the crash remains under investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 8, 2016 8:53 a.m.
Official: Truck slams into bicyclists in Michigan, killing 5
- February 20, 2014 1:10 p.m.
Pa. mother and toddler killed in two-vehicle crash
- March 29, 2017 8:30 p.m.
All 12 killed in crash were in church bus in Texas
- July 23, 2015 11:20 a.m.
Pickup driver, 2 in another car killed in head-on Pa. crash
- August 16, 2008 midnight
2 killed when semi, pickup truck collide
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.