Driver killed when pickup truck crashes into Pa. church


June 27, 2019 at 12:42p.m.

WOODLYN, Pa. (AP) — A driver has died after crashing his pickup truck into the side of a church in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The accident in Woodlyn occurred about 3:30 a.m. today. It was witnessed by a police officer whose vehicle happened to be in the Woodlyn Baptist Church parking lot at the time.

The driver’s name has not been released, and it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities say the church did not appear to be damaged.

The cause if the crash remains under investigation.

