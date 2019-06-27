Drag racing, magic show among Trumbull fair favorites

By ED RUNYAN

BAZETTA

For the first time at the Trumbull County Fair, visitors will be able to see the Bloom family of Liberty Township perform its “Grand Illusions” magic show and see drag racing.

The fair, which starts its five-day run July 9, will also present the Aquatic Acrobatic Show above a swimming pool and all of the old favorites — demolition derby, fireworks, auto racing, midway rides, 4-H agricultural events and food. It still costs $10 per day for adults.

Bud Rogers, fair board president, said drag racing is increasing in popularity and offers the opportunity for people with every imaginable kind of vehicle to race: cars, buses, motorcycles, ATVs, even motor homes.

KOI Drag Racing practice begins at 4 p.m. July 10 with the races starting at 6 p.m.

KOI has a following among Ohioans who like to drag race, so the racers follow the shows to the various fairs, but “anyone” can compete in the races, Rogers said.

The races will be divided into 26 classes grouped by type of vehicle. But for the more unique types of vehicles, they may be placed in a category with an entirely different type of vehicle, Rogers said.

He’s heard that sometimes the race is a “grudge match” between a husband and wife driving a sport utility vehicle and a car, for example.

“You can race pretty much anything,” said Michelle Smith, a fair board director.

“You always have to try to do something different to draw people and make them happy so they will come back,” Rogers said.

The Bloom family of Liberty consisting of 1983 Liberty High School graduate John Steven Bloom, his wife Chance from Masury, and their four daughters ages 8 to 18, have been performing magic across the country and in Mexico for many years, but it’s been nearly a decade since they performed in the Mahoning Valley.

John Steven Bloom has been performing magic for nearly 30 years but decided the act needed to travel to be successful. That decision has educated the family by showing them the differences among people in different regions of the country.

“We’re really blessed to be able to tour the United States with our family,” he said. “A lot of times the parents have a job so they can’t take the kids with them and there’s travel and the kids can’t go. This is a situation where we’re all togegther about six months out of the year.

“And we’re able to not only see the country but perform for people. We get into a lot of demographics and cultures, especially when you get lets say into Louisiana. It’s different from say Washington, D.C. And Bangor, Maine is different from Texas. And the fairs differ so much. We’re so used to demolition derbies and that sort of thing. In other parts of the country ... they don’t even have it. It’s rodeos and that sort of thing. And the different types of foods.”

He said it’s interesting to watch how the fairs try to stay alive and “stay in the forefront of the community.” The agricultural aspect of county fairs help people understand the plight of farmers, how scientific farming is and where our food comes from.

The Bloom family also will be bringing its realistic baby T-Rex dinosaur to roam the fairgrounds. Fairgoers are encouraged to take pictures with the dinosaur, which is about 11 feet long and eight feet tall.

The specific times for the magic will not be announced until later. That is also true of the Aquatic Acrobatic Show.

TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR | Schedule

SUNDAY – SET UP DAY

1 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand

MONDAY – SET UP DAY

5 p.m.: Harness racing, Grandstand, enter Gate A

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Style Show Revue, Historical Stage

6:30 p.m.: 4-H Royal Court Contest, Historical Stage

TUESDAY – OPENING DAY

($1 admission; rides cost $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates open at 10 a.m., Midway opens at noon

11 a.m.: 4-H booth judging

Noon: Opening Ceremony, Historical Stage

1 p.m.: Flower Show opens

1:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Coronation, Historical Stage

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest, Sawyer Ring

5:30 p.m.: Grand March & Float Competition, 4-H area

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7 p.m.: Northern Whiskey Band, Grandstand

7 p.m.: Parade of Colors & Patriotic Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

10 p.m.: Gates close

WEDNESDAY

(free admission to all veterans with I.D.)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates at 10 a.m., Midway opens at noon

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show/Open Class Specialty Goat Show/Open Class Rabbit Show

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m.: Commissioners meeting, Historical Stage

Noon: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell/STEM Activity, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Show/Open Class Sheep Show, Universal Show Ring

3 p.m.: Outstanding Dairy Contest, dairy barns

4 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing Practice, Grandstand

4 to 7 p.m.; Ty’s Tunes, Bicentennial Boulevard

5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Show, SALE Barn

6 p.m.: Auto Races: KOI Drag Racing, Grandstand

6 to 9 p.m.: Joshua Lee Nelson performance, Historical Stage

6 to 11 p.m.: Rides open

10 p.m.: Gates close

THURSDAY

(Kids 14 and under free admission, rides $7)

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cat Show/Jr. Fair Reptile Show/Jr. Fair Poultry/Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Pocket Pets/Jr. Fair Dairy Showmanship & Dairy Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Small Animal Dress Up

1 p.m.: Spelling Bee, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1 to 5 p.m.: Rides open

2:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

4:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Board Reunion, Historical Stage

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Dream Catcher DJ/karaoke, Historical Stage

6 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Show, SALE barn

6 p.m.: Auto Races, BRP Modified Touring Series & RUSH Sportsman Modified Touring, Hot laps start at 5:30 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m.: Denise Starr performance, Historical Stage

6 to 11 p.m.: Rides open

10 p.m.: Gates close

FRIDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates 10 a.m., Midway opens at noon

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship/Goat Showmanship/Dairy Breeds, SALE barn

9:30 a.m.: Open Beef Cattle Show, Universal Show Ring

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse and Mini & Walk Trot Show, Sawyer Ring

1 to 5 p.m.: Rides open

3 p.m.: Rabbit Showmanship

2:30 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

4 p.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility

5 p.m.: Open Class Dairy Cattle Show, Universal Stage, Jr Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Competition, Sawyer Ring

5 p.m.: Pedal Tractor Pull, Kiddie and Adults, Jr. Fair area

6 p.m.: Horse Pulls, Buckeye Horse Pullers Assoc., Draft Horse Ring

6 to 9 p.m.: Neutron Falls performance, Bicentennial Stage

6 to 10 p.m.: Take 2 performance, Historical Stage

6 to 11 p.m.: Rides open

7:30 p.m.: Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania

10 p.m.: Gates close

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates 10 a.m., Midway opens at noon

9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area

10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, SALE barn

11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddler Horse Costume Class, Sawyer Ring

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road

1to 5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Show Contest, Sawyer Ring

2 to 3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage

2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pulls by Full Pull Productions

3 to 4 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage

4 to 5 p.m.: Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage

6 to 9 p.m.: Pantropix performance, Historical Stage

6 to 9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage

6 to 11 p.m.: Rides open

10 p.m.: Gates close

SUNDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens, other gates 10 a.m., Midway noon

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9 to 9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove

9:30 a.m.: Church service, Historical Stage

10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring

11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove

Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor

1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall, Historical Stage

1 to 5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest and Pee Wee Diary Showmanship, Universal Show Ring

3 to 6 p.m.: Strums & Drums performance, Universal Stage

5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand

6 to 9 p.m.: Black Wolf & The Thief performance, Bicentennial Stage

6 to 9 p.m.: Back Up Band, Historical Stage

6 to 11 p.m.: Rides open

9:30 p.m. (approximately): Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby

Source: Trumbull County Fair Board