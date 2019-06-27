DeWine, top lawmakers meet as Ohio budget deadline looms

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and the top two legislative leaders have met as the deadline for passing the state’s next two-year budget looms.

DeWine, House Speaker Larry Householder and Senate President Larry Obhof must finish work on the $69 billion spending plan by Sunday. All are Republicans.

The current version of the plan would lower income taxes for individuals, spend more on foster care and boost services benefiting students.

The three Republican leaders met this morning as work continued in a joint House-Senate committee ironing out differences between the chambers. Obhof put the sticking points at more than 590.

A key debate is likely between the Senate’s proposed 8 percent personal income-tax cut and the House’s proposed cut of 6.6 percent.