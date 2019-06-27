DeWine, top lawmakers meet as Ohio budget deadline looms
COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and the top two legislative leaders have met as the deadline for passing the state’s next two-year budget looms.
DeWine, House Speaker Larry Householder and Senate President Larry Obhof must finish work on the $69 billion spending plan by Sunday. All are Republicans.
The current version of the plan would lower income taxes for individuals, spend more on foster care and boost services benefiting students.
The three Republican leaders met this morning as work continued in a joint House-Senate committee ironing out differences between the chambers. Obhof put the sticking points at more than 590.
A key debate is likely between the Senate’s proposed 8 percent personal income-tax cut and the House’s proposed cut of 6.6 percent.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 4, 2019 midnight
Columbus Dispatch: State lawmakers would set a dangerous precedent by linking any increase in
- March 21, 2019 midnight
DeWine: House gas-tax proposal ‘doesn’t cut it’
- December 30, 2012 midnight
Taxes key as Senate leaders begin budget talks in private
- March 17, 2019 midnight
General Assembly must be realistic about gas tax
- June 27, 2017 midnight
Deadline looms for Pa. budget
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.