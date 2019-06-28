DEMS DEBATE | Dems decry Trump admin’s immigration policies

MIAMI (AP)



9:55 p.m.

The Democratic candidates squaring off on the second night of presidential debates are decrying the Trump administration’s immigration policies, but in different ways than those who debated the previous night.

California Sen. Kamala Harris promised Thursday to use her first day in office to help people brought to the country illegally as children become citizens. She declared she’d use “the microphone that the president of the United States holds in her hand” to be a voice for real reform on the issue.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he’d invest in Central America. Sen. Bernie Sanders promised to repeal “every damn thing” President Donald Trump has done on immigration.

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential hopefuls blamed Trump for a searing photograph of a father and his daughter lying dead near the Rio Grande.

———

9:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Democratic White House contenders’ willingness to extend government health care to people in the country illegally will get him reelected.

Trump is at a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Japan. But he said that he “passed a TV set” and saw the Democrats debating.

All Democrats on the stage for the second night of the debates Thursday in Miami raised their hands when asked if they would give health care to migrants in the country illegally.

Trump tweeted: “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!?”

He then added: “That’s the end of that race!”