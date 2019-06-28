DEMS DEBATE | Candidates list Russia, China as big US threats
MIAMI (AP)
10:05 p.m.
Candidates on the second night of the Democratic presidential debate are continuing to highlight Russia and China as geopolitical threats to the United States.
Both Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and businessman Andrew Yang said at Thursday’s debate that Russia poses a great threat, but they also criticized President Donald Trump’s international relations approach with China.
Yang says Russia “is our greatest geopolitical threat because they’ve been hacking our democracy successfully.” Yang says, “They’ve been laughing their asses off about it for the last couple of years.”
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the opportunity to attack Trump on tariffs.
Buttigieg says, “The biggest thing we’ve got to do is invest in our own domestic competitiveness.”
