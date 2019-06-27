Commerce Department invests $600K to deal with GM Lordstown closure

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration today awarded a $600,000 grant to the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments to develop and implement a strategy to help the region respond to the idling of the General Motors complex in Lordstown.

The agency said the grant will be matched with $150,000 in local investments.

The money will fund the Eastgate Economic and Resiliency Project, which includes a dedicated recovery coordinator and supporting team to develop a strategy to guide the region’s economic development efforts.

The team will work in concert with experts at Cleveland State University’s Center for Economic Development, an EDA university center, to determine where the region should focus its economic resiliency efforts today and in the future.

