Campbell councilwoman calls for social media policy

CAMPBELL

Campbell City Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, called a special caucus meeting of the Campbell City Council to propose implementing a policy governing how elected officials use social media.

Rich expressed concerns that the “Campbell Ohio Residents Forum for Political and Social Discussion,” which is managed by Mayor Nick Phillips, has become a “limited public forum” and that banning residents from the page may constitute a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The council agreed to take the matter to the city’s Law Director, Brian Macala, for legal guidance before taking further action.

Rich may sponsor legislation at a special meeting during the council’s summer recess to adopt a social media policy.

