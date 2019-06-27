Camp Garfield not chosen for missile defense location

By DAVID SKOLNICK

RAVENNA

The U.S. Department of Defense has chosen Fort Drum in northern New York over Camp James A. Garfield in Ravenna as the site of the East Coast Missile Defense site if the agency chooses to build it.

The site is to be designed to protect the East Coast from ballistic missile attacks.

The project would have created 2,300 construction jobs and once operational would have directly employed 850 with an additional 340 indirect workers.

Michael D. Griffin, the DOD’s undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, stated Fort Drum would be the preferred site “by a small margin,” but the department has “no intent to develop” a site.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said, “I will continue to work with our local stakeholders to ensure that if and when a final decision is made, the incredible strengths of Ohio’s workforce, environmental advantages and established infrastructure are recognized.”

James Dignan, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president, said: “We are frustrated and disappointed with the mixed message conveyed by” Griffin, and the “chamber will continue to stay engage until there is a clear decision with a clear process.”

U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, both pushed for the Ravenna site. They expressed disappointment in the DOD’s decision.

“I believe that Camp Garfield is the right place to put this missile defense facility,” Portman said. “It is strategically located, meets all the criteria, and most importantly has the highly-skilled, highly-educated workforce necessary to build this critically-important facility when it is needed.”

He said the DOD “has consistently said they have no intent to develop a third missile defense site,” but just a week ago the department sent him a letter stating no decision had been made on a preferred choice if one was made in the future.

“DOD should explain its abrupt change and we will press them for answers,” Portman said.

Brown said the department “made the wrong decision and we will continue to push for additional information about the selection process. Camp Garfield has a proven history of providing critical support to our national security and the workforce there was ready to take on this mission. We will remain engaged with the Defense Department, leaders at Camp Garfield and local stakeholders as we press for answers and continue advocating for Northeast Ohio servicemembers.”

Fort Drum, Camp Garfield and Fort Custer in Michigan were under consideration for the potential missile defense site.