BIRTHS


June 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brandon and Danielle Rydarowicz, Hubbard, girl, June 25.

Justin and Whitney Pryor, Canfield, boy, June 25.

Aaron and Sarah Ondrey, Youngstown, boy, June 25.

Jennifer Gursky and Matthew E. Bierdeman, Newton Falls, boy, June 25.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, Niles, girl, June 22.

Kayla Caviness, Warren, boy, June 23.

Brittney Ice and Kristopher Scott, Kent, girl, June 23.

Olivia Hamler and Brent Lough, Warren, girl, June 24.

Taylor Montgomery and Dylan Manners, Brookfield, boy, June 24.

Lacreisha Green, Warren, boy, June 25.

More like this from vindy.com

  • June 11, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • March 28, 2014 midnight

    Births

  • June 25, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • June 28, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • October 29, 2018 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900