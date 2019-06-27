BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brandon and Danielle Rydarowicz, Hubbard, girl, June 25.
Justin and Whitney Pryor, Canfield, boy, June 25.
Aaron and Sarah Ondrey, Youngstown, boy, June 25.
Jennifer Gursky and Matthew E. Bierdeman, Newton Falls, boy, June 25.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, Niles, girl, June 22.
Kayla Caviness, Warren, boy, June 23.
Brittney Ice and Kristopher Scott, Kent, girl, June 23.
Olivia Hamler and Brent Lough, Warren, girl, June 24.
Taylor Montgomery and Dylan Manners, Brookfield, boy, June 24.
Lacreisha Green, Warren, boy, June 25.
