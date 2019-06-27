Arson suspected at home where Nilla Wafers assault occurred


June 27, 2019 at 10:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Arson investigators today are on the scene of a fire at a Bonnie Brae Avenue home where a woman was assaulted last week with a box of Nilla Wafers.

Firefighters found a gas can outside the South Side home after they were called there about 1:40 a.m. today for a fire that was quickly put out. Damage is estimated at $500.

A woman June 17 told police her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door, hit her over the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and took her phone.

Melvin Glenn, 52, was arrested later on a burglary charge and arraigned in municipal court but police said he was released after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900