Arson suspected at home where Nilla Wafers assault occurred
YOUNGSTOWN — Arson investigators today are on the scene of a fire at a Bonnie Brae Avenue home where a woman was assaulted last week with a box of Nilla Wafers.
Firefighters found a gas can outside the South Side home after they were called there about 1:40 a.m. today for a fire that was quickly put out. Damage is estimated at $500.
A woman June 17 told police her ex-boyfriend kicked in the door, hit her over the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and took her phone.
Melvin Glenn, 52, was arrested later on a burglary charge and arraigned in municipal court but police said he was released after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge.
