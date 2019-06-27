Agenda Friday


June 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Howland school board, noon, administrative board room, 8200 South St., Warren.

Poland Village, Mauthe Bridge oversight committee meeting, 1 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

South Range school board, special meeting, 7 a.m., 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Warren school board, noon, Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Weathersfield school board, 9 a.m., high-school cafeteria, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

