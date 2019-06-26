Youngstown man faces fed prison time on drug, weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Sentencing has been set for Oct. 19 for a Delaware Avenue man who pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to drug and weapons before Judge James S. Gwin.

Robin Rutledge, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Rutledge on April 2 after an April 2018 search warrant served at his North Side home by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. Officers found cocaine, marijuana, $70,079 in cash, and seven guns, including two shotguns and a .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle.

Rutledge’s lawyers filed a motion to suppress evidence found because they claimed the warrant was defective, but Judge Gwin ruled against their motion last week.