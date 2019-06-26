Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre amends chair policy

YOUNGSTOWN — As the inaugural concert season continues at the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, the policy regarding chairs for the lawn sections has been changed.

Effective immediately, fully collapsible single-person lawn chairs with a seat no higher than 16 inches off the ground and a back no higher than 36 inches total height are permitted for all events, including concerts by national acts.

This includes Friday’s concert by legendary rock band Chicago.

It is important to note the bags or cases that these chairs come in will not be permitted into the facility.

All plastic and wooden chairs are still prohibited, as are folding chairs of any other style.

Previously, lawn chairs with a seat height of more than 9 inches were prohibited.

Rental chairs will remain available at all events for $5.

Tickets for VIP Lawn seats include a chair with the cost of the ticket.

Blankets remain permissible for all events.