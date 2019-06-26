YMHA, HUD host family event Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — Molina Healthcare and the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will host a free community event for residents from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.
The event is intended to provide families with resources to improve their health and will include a variety of activities, including a Cleveland Cavs-themed giveaway, raffles and a photo booth for families.
The event will be at the Artlington Heights Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis St.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2018 11:29 a.m.
YMHA selected by HUD for EnVision Center
- December 23, 2010 4:41 p.m.
Youngstown agencies receive fed funding to fight foreclosures
- June 28, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Youngstown among 17 nationwide selected to get a HUD designation
- June 30, 2006 midnight
29 new houses, upgrades planned
- May 18, 2012 midnight
Authority has new director
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.