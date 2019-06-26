BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

YMHA, HUD host family event Thursday


June 26, 2019 at 5:03p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Molina Healthcare and the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will host a free community event for residents from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The event is intended to provide families with resources to improve their health and will include a variety of activities, including a Cleveland Cavs-themed giveaway, raffles and a photo booth for families.

The event will be at the Artlington Heights Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis St.

