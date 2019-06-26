Warren man faces charges after incident with police

WARREN — Dillon J. McCoy, 25, of Anna Street is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with felonious assault after an incident involving police officers at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near the Buckeye Building at the Riverview apartments, 700 Buckeye St.

Capt. Rob Massucci of the Warren Police Department says an officer with the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force fired upon McCoy during a struggle that resulted when officers tried to apprehend McCoy.

TAG officers were investigating the presence of two males in front of the building when both took off running. One was captured. McCoy was running in a way suggesting he had a gun, then pulled it from his waistband. An officer fired once, but no one was hit.

TAG is a multi jurisdictional agency that focuses on drug investigations. It formerly was called the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

No new charges have been filed in Warren Municipal Court against McCoy since his arrest. He was booked into the county jail at 1:21 a.m.