Voted against pact

NILES

Members of United Steelworkers Local 2155 at Arconic on Monday voted 311 to 145 against accepting a contract offer, Steelworkers Union Representative Jose Arroyo said. The unit has about 600 members.

The unit has employees at the former RMI titanium processing plant on Warren Avenue who have worked with extensions to their contract since it expired a year ago.

Arroyo said the next step is to meet with the membership and “see what the issue is to try to get a positive vote.”

GM to upgrade plants

ARLINGTON, Texas

General Motors Co. has announced it’s investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Indiana, Michigan and Texas to prepare for the launch of its next generation of pickups and SUVs.

The company said Tuesday that it’s increasing capacity, improving operating efficiencies and making other upgrades at plants in Fort Wayne, Ind.; Flint, Mich.; and Arlington, Texas.

GM says new investments also are occurring at plants in Ohio ahead of the release of 2021 models of pickups and SUVs.

The Texas site manufactures popular SUV brands, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Officials say $1.4 billion will be spent on the Arlington plant and upgrades are scheduled to be completed next year.

Mitsubishi Motors to relocate HQ

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Mitsubishi Motors announced Tuesday it is relocating its North America headquarters from California to Tennessee, a move that will bring the Japanese automaker closer to its sister company Nissan and strengthen Tennessee’s growing reputation as an epicenter of the automotive sector.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe – who made the announcement with Mitsubishi Motors North America – say the headquarters move from Cypress, Calif., to Franklin, Tenn., will result in an $18.25 million investment in the region and approximately 200 jobs.

Woman uses shovel to kill cobra on patio

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.

Kathy Kehoe said the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4- to 5-foot-long serpent.

The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras, grabbed a shovel and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra. That’s when she decided to kill it.

Her apartment complex in Fairless Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.

6 die in Wis. fire

PICKEREL, Wis.

Authorities in Wisconsin say six people have died in a house fire in the northeastern part of the state.

Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick says two adults and four children died in the fire Tuesday in the small town of Pickerel. Shadlick says two others escaped the blaze.

Staff/wire reports