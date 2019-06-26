Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield
A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:
AUSTINTOWN
June 20
Criminal damaging: A vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store sustained damage.
Possible theft: A briefcase containing perfume products, credit cards and other items was lost or stolen at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.
Theft: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle in the 1200 block of Cavalcade Drive.
June 21
Criminal damaging: A South Raccoon Road woman alleged a man with whom she had been in a relationship used a key to scrawl a derogatory word on her vehicle, apparently after they had broken up and she deactivated cellphone service for a number he had used.
Felonious assault: Authorities received information that a male had been struck by a car in the 10 block of North Edgehill Avenue before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Fraud: A former employee reportedly tried to cash such a check at Los Girasoles, a Mexican restaurant at 5495 Clarkins Drive.
Criminal damaging: Officers received a complaint about a vehicle that had been damaged in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road.
Theft: A money clip was stolen at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.
Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was missing at Sam’s Wedge Inn, a restaurant at 1685 S. Raccoon Road.
June 22
Drugs: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue resulted in a summons charging Brandon D. Bass, 33, with possessing a controlled substance. Bass, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, had a mason jar and a sandwich bag with suspected marijuana, a report showed.
Recovered property: A cellphone was found on South Turner Road.
Drugs: Authorities pulled over a vehicle near Rhode Island Drive, where they cited Tyler J. Dolak of Lynn Road, North Lima; David A. Fitzer of Sharrott Run Road, North Lima; and Johannes J. Smit of Rhode Island Drive, Austintown, on drug-abuse charges after alleging a partially burned suspected marijuana cigarette and three suspected marijuana cigarettes were found. In addition, an officer behind them saw the three 18-year-old men smoking marijuana in their Jeep with its top off, a report stated.
Theft: Gabriel T. Davis, 22, of West Dennick Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan a 12-pack of liquor, food, three swimsuits and clothing valued at $65 while in Walmart.
June 23
Stolen property: Authorities in Columbiana picked up Tyler W. Morrell, 24, of Lisbon Road, Salem, who was wanted on a receiving-stolen-property warrant, related to a Jan. 23 situation in which someone reportedly was returning two stolen items valued at a total of $93 to Tractor Supply Co., 6225 Mahoning Ave. A check of the business’s computer listed the merchandise as stolen, a police report indicated.
Drugs: Police responded to possible drug activity in a vehicle at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course before conducting a traffic stop and charging Belinda G. Cooper, 35, with possessing drug paraphernalia and drug abuse (marijuana). Surveillance footage showed the Cuyahoga Falls woman smoking from what appeared to be a methamphetamine pipe in the car in a valet parking lot; also, suspected marijuana was in her purse, authorities alleged.
June 24
Overdose: A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after police had responded to a likely drug overdose in the 200 block of South Roanoke Avenue.
Theft: A laptop computer was removed from an unlocked car in the 5400 block of Clarkins Drive.
Theft: Someone in the 5600 block of Baylor Avenue took $15 from inside a vehicle.
Possible theft: A wallet was reported lost or stolen at Walmart.
CANFIELD
June 21
Arrest: Police at an operating a vehicle impaired checkpoint on state Route 46 took Jesse Little, 34, into custody. Little, of South Jackson Street, Youngstown, was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging burglary.
Citation: Michael Kemble, 37, of Deerfield, was cited on a charge of traveling 44 mph on Herbert Road, which has a 25-mph speed limit.
Citation: A traffic stop on North Broad Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Sharon Measmer, 36, of Kirk Road, Youngstown, with driving 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.
June 22
Summons: Duneik Christian, 34, of Belmar Drive, Youngstown, was charged with driving under suspension during a traffic stop on East Main Street.
Drugs: Officers on West Main Street pulled over then charged Joshua Heath, 45, of Tod Avenue, Warren, with drug abuse (Schedule II pills), a felony, drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia.
June 23
Arrest: After having been pulled over at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint, Marco Quaranta, 21, of Bluebell Trail, Youngstown, faced a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.
June 24
Summons: Jacob Manteghi, 24, of East Main Street, Canfield, was charged with driving under suspension after authorities stopped his vehicle on Manor Hill Drive.
