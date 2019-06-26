Struthers moves closer to $2 million fire station bond levy

STRUTHERS

City council approved a resolution Wednesday night that moves Struthers closer to placing a $2 million bond levy on the November ballot for the construction of a new fire station on Elm Street.

The bond levy would cost a homeowner with a $100,000 home $70 a year, or $5.83 a month.

Building a new fire station has been a top priority for city council since January, when Dan Becker donated a piece of land between Elm Court and Elm Street to the city for the purpose of building a new fire station.



The council also passed an ordinance amending restoration standards for contractors who have to dig up or otherwise disrupt public streets or property. The changes establish restoration procedures for sidewalks, curbs and elaborates on the time limit contractors have to complete their repairs.

The city also passed an ordinance demanding the state government restore the Local Government Fund to pre-recession levels. Then-Gov. John Kasich reduced the fund in 2011 by 50 percent. The Ohio Local Government Fund was established in the 1930s alongside the state’s first sales tax, and was intended to be a vehicle for helping to fund local projects.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the city is also going to begin to enforce a “24 hour” ordinance with regard to the city’s trash pickup.

“Both myself and the council have received complaints about people leaving their trash out for days at a time,” Stocker said. “Our city ordinances say you have 24 hours to have your trash out, and we’re going to have a zero tolerance policy going forward to enforce it. Our police have been given maps showing what days trash is picked up on each street in the city.”