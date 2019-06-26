Stabbing death is city’s 11th homicide of 2019
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police have a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday.
The man, in his 30s, was found dead about 2:45 a.m. in a bathroom in a 640 Kendis Circle apartment on the city’s East Side.
Police would not release much information about the case, including the man’s name.
A call to the Mahoning County coroner was not returned Tuesday.
Lt. Brian Walsh of the detective bureau did say the stabbing was the culmination of an argument. A woman in her 30s was listed as a suspect, but no charges were filed as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives did question several people, Walsh said.
Police Chief Robin Lees said detectives would consult with prosecutors before the decision is made if charges should be filed, which also could include a review by a grand jury.
The man’s death is the city’s 11th homicide of 2019. In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides.
At this time in 2018, Youngstown had eight homicides. The city did not see its 11th homicide in 2018 until Aug. 6.
The last homicide in the city before Tuesday was May 12 when Keith Wade, 30, was found shot to death in a car in the 600 block of West Warren Avenue on the South Side.
Of the 11 homicides in 2019, police have made arrests in four cases.
