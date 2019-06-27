Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

CANFIELD

City officials took feedback on a proposed 160 percent increase to the city’s stormwater infrastructure fee, meant to self-fund stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

City Manager Wade Calhoun said during a public hearing Wednesday night that all city utility customers already pay a fixed $3 monthly fee – billed quarterly at $9 – which, along with a separate fee for businesses and non-single family homes, generates about $182,000 per year. The remaining surplus after operation and maintenance expenses, about $71,000 annually, goes toward capital stormwater projects, he said.

The stormwater fund is projected to have $393,131 by year’s end, according to Calhoun.

Calhoun said officials propose an increase to $24 per quarter, which they expect would generate a stormwater surplus of about $358,610 annually. Under that fee, customers would pay $5 more a month; $60 more per year.

If council passes the increase during a regular meeting — the next occurring July 17 — it would take effect on the following billing cycle, Calhoun said.

With a more reliable funding stream, council can tackle smaller, less expensive projects on a regular basis, Calhoun said. But for larger drainage projects such as in the area of Bradford and Briarcliff drives — projected to cost more than $800,000 — the city will still be “at the mercy of the grant funding cycle,” which can stretch projects out several years, he said.

“This isn’t going to be a quick fix .... these are fixes that are going to take seven to 10 years,” Calhoun said. “In order to get to those seven to 10 years, we have to start getting money right away.”

Mahoning County storm sewer designs are able to take on about 3 inches of rain within three hours, according to Calhoun. The National Weather Service measured Canfield’s rainfall in the May 28 storm at nearly five inches, he said.

“This has been going on the 27 years I’ve lived here. It was a problem from Day One,” said Steve Planey, who lives at the top of Neff Court.

“It’s hypocritical for you guys to come ask us for money and then give yourselves a raise,” he added, referring to pay increases approved for all non-union city workers this month.

Tom Herman asked for a method to report areas with flooding problems. Calhoun said affected homeowners should contact his office so he can document runoff issues. Residents can submit feedback on the rate increase by calling Calhoun’s office at 330-533-1101 or writing to Calhoun at 104 Lisbon St., Canfield, OH 44406.

According to Calhoun’s presentation, the city has completed 11 projects costing nearly $2.7 million over the last 18 years and spent nearly $5 million on stormwater system upgrades since 1992, when city council first established the stormwater infrastructure fee at $1 per month.

But Sarah Easton of Glenview Road said she hasn’t seen fixes funded through the stormwater fee — her road isn’t included in Canfield’s list of completed stormwater projects, though nearby areas are — and questioned if the money spent has actually accomplished anything.

“I don’t mind paying as long as you do something,” she said.