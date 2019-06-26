BREAKING: Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store

Sebring school board has special meeting Thursday


June 26, 2019 at 12:17p.m.

SEBRING — The Sebring school board meets in special session at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the board office, 510 N. 14th St. The board will discuss final appropriations and other district funding matters.

