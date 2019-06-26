Salem school board has special meeting Thursday
SALEM — Salem school board meets in special session at 8 a.m. Thursday at the administration office. The board will discuss appropriation additions, transfer and advance of funds, contract adjustments and accept the resignation from an employee.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2016 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- June 29, 2011 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- June 26, 2013 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- September 28, 2005 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- April 4, 2012 midnight
Agenda Thursday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.