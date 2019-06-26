Motorists will pay an extra 10.5 cents per gallon

Staff report

Ohio motorists can expect to pay more at the pump starting Monday.

That’s when Ohio’s new 10.5-cent tax on every gallon of gasoline takes effect across the state.

The tax hike, part of the state transportation budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in April, also includes a 19-cent increase for every gallon of diesel fuel.

An Ohio motorist driving the average about 14,000 miles per year in an average 25 miles-per-gallon vehicle would pay an additional $59 a year for gas, according to a chart by Cleveland.com.

Mahoning County’s proximity to the Pennsylvania border could make an interstate fill-up reasonable for some Pennsylvanians, as average Ohio gas prices could still be cheaper.

Pennsylvania has the highest state gas tax-rate in the nation, at 58.7 cents per gallon. After the increase takes effect Monday, Ohio’s will still be about 20 cents cheaper.

Gas prices in the Youngstown area were an average $2.65 per gallon on Wednesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.com, while in nearby New Castle, Pa., they were an average $2.86, with the lowest price seen at $2.53.

Earlier this year, Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Department of Transportation director, told legislators without more revenue in the face of the “impending transportation crisis,” there will be no funds for any highway improvement projects in the state and roads will deteriorate.

Statistics show deteriorating road conditions lead to more crashes, which lead to more fatalities, he said.

Ohio counties are estimated to receive an additional $1,529,847 in new gas tax revenues for the 2020 state fiscal year, and $1,543,744 in 2021, according to ODOT.

Youngstown alone is estimated to receive an additional $1,177,956 in the next fiscal year; Boardman Township would get an extra $314,506; and Austintown could see $269,133 more.