BREAKING: Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store

Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store



Published June 26, 2019 at 2:54 p.m.
Updated June 26, 2019 at 3:09 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Meijer Stores Ltd. has officially purchased about 39 acres at the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and US route 224 for $4 million.

The purchase was facilitated through Carnegie management and development corporation, said Alan Friedkin, a broker with Friedkin Realty LLC who worked on the deal. In the sale, finalized Friday, Carnegie retained one acre of the property.

Meijer plans to develop about 17 acres of the property for a 157,000-square-foot store will be built. The rest will be preserved.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900