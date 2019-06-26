Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store

BOARDMAN — Meijer Stores Ltd. has officially purchased about 39 acres at the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and US route 224 for $4 million.

The purchase was facilitated through Carnegie management and development corporation, said Alan Friedkin, a broker with Friedkin Realty LLC who worked on the deal. In the sale, finalized Friday, Carnegie retained one acre of the property.



Meijer plans to develop about 17 acres of the property for a 157,000-square-foot store will be built. The rest will be preserved.