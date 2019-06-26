Mahoning coroner IDs man found dead Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroners Office has identified Eugene Jones Jr., 36, as the man who was stabbed to death about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in a 640 Kendis Circle apartment.
The coroners office said it identified Jones after an autopsy today.
Charges have not yet been filed. Police said Jones was stabbed following an argument.
A female is a suspect, police said.
