Mahoning coroner IDs man found dead Tuesday


June 26, 2019 at 1:46p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroners Office has identified Eugene Jones Jr., 36, as the man who was stabbed to death about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in a 640 Kendis Circle apartment.

The coroners office said it identified Jones after an autopsy today.

Charges have not yet been filed. Police said Jones was stabbed following an argument.

A female is a suspect, police said.

