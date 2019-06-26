BREAKING: Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store

Kevin Durant turns down $31.5M player option from Warriors


June 26, 2019 at 12:42p.m.

ESPN is reporting Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told the entertainment and sports network.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Warriors general manager Bob Myers of the decision in recent days.

Durant and Kleiman are together in New York, where they've been mulling Durant's free-agency options.

Durant is still considering a number of scenarios in free agency, including a return to Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. The New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers are also believed to be considerations, sources told ESPN.

