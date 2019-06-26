Judge’s decision upheld

WARREN

The 11th District Court of Appeals has affirmed the decision of a Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge who refused to allow convicted murderer Derrick D. Peete to withdraw his guilty plea in a high-profile 2012 killing near a downtown church and restaurants.

Peete, of Warren and Detroit, now 28, was sentenced to 15 years to life for a gunfight that killed Marco Dukes, 32, of Warren and injured another Warren man Nov. 11, 2012, in an alley off Elm Road.

Peete asked Judge Ronald Rice last September to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea to murder and several other charges, but the judge declined.

Input sought on fee

CANFIELD

City council members are seeking public input on a proposed increase to the city’s stormwater infrastructure fee.

A public meeting on the proposed increase is set for 6 tonight at the Canfield Fairgrounds’ Fair Park, 320 Oak St.

The proposed five-year increase could allow the city to self-fund capital improvements to the city’s stormwater system, said City Manager Wade Calhoun.

All city utility customers already pay a $9 quarterly fee, which generates about $165,000 per year. The remaining approximate $55,000 to $60,000 after annual operation and maintenance expenses goes toward capital stormwater projects, he said.

An increase of $24 per quarter proposed by city officials could generate a $350,000 surplus, Calhoun said. Under the fee, customers would pay $5 more a month; $60 more per year.

Indictment unsealed

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors Tuesday unsealed an indictment against a local man charged with having a gun despite a previous felony conviction.

Tommy Grant, 25, whose last known address was on the city’s West Side, was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm May 30 by a grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. The indictment charges that Grant had a .20-gauge shotgun Jan. 29 despite a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery.

The case has been assigned for arraignment purposes to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker.

Jury won’t indict woman

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury refused to indict Brittney R. Russo, 22, of Harvard Drive in Warren on two counts of felonious assault.

Russo was charged after she was accused of stabbing twin brothers in May at their Scott Avenue home in Niles.

Meanwhile, the grand jury indicted Kyle B. Munson, 30, of North River Road on aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of misdemeanor drunken driving in the April 19 crash that killed a woman during a head-on collision on North River Road in Howland.

Police said Munson traveled left of center, hitting a car containing two women. Munson, who was not injured, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.166, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Cleanup of fuel leak

GIRARD

The Girard Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer that leaked fuel at Interstate 80 at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the driver lost control and drove into the median, and the side of the truck was punctured by a rock. Firefighters say the driver was uninjured, and about 150 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

Girard firefighters are cross-trained in Haz-Mat response, so they worked to create a containment pool to stop diesel fuel from running into a storm drain.

Haz-Mat, the Environmental Protection Agency and the city sewage department were notified, and Weathersfield Township responders assisted the firefighters with booms to prevent more fuel from spilling into the storm drain.

Home Savings donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings donated $10,000 to American Red Cross of the Mahoning Valley to sponsor the 2019 Acts of Courage presented by the Red Cross to honor and recognize local individuals who have acted courageously in a time of emergency.

This years’ event took place June 13 to honor 10 individuals for their heroic efforts and a respected business that captured the spirit of proactive giving, said Karen Conklin, executive director of the American Red Cross, Lake to River Chapter.

Blair on 2 committees

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Gil Blair of Mineral Ridge, D-63rd, was named to two Ohio House committees – insurance, and agriculture and rural development.

Blair was appointed to the House last month, replacing Glenn Holmes, who resigned to take a position on the Ohio Parole Board.

Drugs, needles found

WARREN

Emily E. Mahan, 30, of Pendleton Road, Leavittsburg, is charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments after police found 24 needles and suspected illegal drugs in her purse and in her clothing while she was in a car on Randolph Street Northwest at 6:58 p.m. Monday.

Police said they were called there for a suspicious vehicle and found her inside with a male getting out of the vehicle. The male, Karime Thoma, 32, of Clearwater Street Northwest, is charged with permitting drug abuse.

Hit in head with hatchet

WARREN

A man, 47, who lives in the Buckeye Building in the Riverview Apartments, 700 Buckeye St. NW, suffered a major injury after being struck in the forehead with a hatchet at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was in front of the building with a severe laceration to the forehead and left ear when police arrived. He was unable to tell police where the incident happened, but police found blood in front of Apt. 606 and a wooden-handled hatchet inside. It was collected for evidence.

The occupants of that apartment were not cooperative with police. They were found to not live there and were ordered off the property.

Stolen car reported

LIBERTY

A woman reported an unidentified suspect stole her car from her driveway on the 4700 block of Logan Gate Road on Sunday.

The woman told police she left her car running in the driveway and went in the house to grab something. She said she was in the house for about 10 minutes when her roommate told her someone was in the car.

When the woman went outside, the suspect drove away.

Jewelry, Book Tent Sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries will host a Jewelry and Book Tent Sale and Donation Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Liberty store location, 2747 Belmont Ave.

Also available for sale will be vintage clothing and accessories. Anyone who donates clothing or housewares will receive a $5 off $25 coupon to use in July. Proceeds benefit Goodwill’s Missions Services Department. The retail store also will have a 50 percent off merchandise Friday.

Pride Youngstown set

YOUNGSTOWN

The 11th annual Pride Youngstown parade and celebration will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Youngstown. At 11 a.m., line up for parade participants begins at Tyler History Center, and the parade steps off at noon.

The celebration will take place on the North Phelps Street Party Block (between Commerce and Federal streets) in front of Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts and Rhine Haus Bier Hall.

Admission is free, but donations are requested. Anyone who donates will receive a Pride sticker. Costume and dress must be appropriate. For information, visit Pride Youngstown’s Facebook page.