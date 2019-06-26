Incumbent Campbell mayor will face councilwoman in November

By DAVID SKOLNICK

skolnick@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips will face 4th Ward Councilman Juanita Rich in the November general election.

Wednesday was the filing deadline for candidates seeking to run for offices in Campbell and Sebring.

The charters of both communities require nonpartisan runoffs, if needed, on the sixth Tuesday before the general election. That date this year is Sept. 24.

But there won’t be any runoffs this year as the charters call for the top two finishers for each seat to move to the general election – or in the case of two Sebring council seats, the top four candidates.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections must certify the candidates before they appear on the ballot.

Phillips was first elected mayor in 2015, defeating then-incumbent William VanSuch.

Rich has served on council for about 15 years and one year as council president. She’s unsuccessfully run for mayor in 1995, 1999 and 2005.

Also in Campbell:

Law Director Brian J. Macala is running unopposed.

Council President George Levendis’ opponent is Tony Grachanin.

First Ward Councilman Michael D. Tsikouris is being challenged by Tim O’Bryan.

Second Ward Councilman Brian K. Tedesco will face Dana Donatelli.

Third Ward Councilman Joseph Mazzocca is being challenged by Denise Gulu.

In the open Fourth Ward seat, being vacated by Rich to run for mayor, Robert J. Stanko was the only person to file.

In Sebring, Mayor James J. Harp is running unopposed. Those who filed for two four-year village council seats are Betty J. Householder and incumbents James R. Cannell and Briana Jones. Only Corey Hughes filed for the two unexpired council seats, with terms that run through Dec. 31, 2021, on the ballot.