House panel votes out bill ending Ohio concealed carry licensing
COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio House committee has approved proposed legislation to give Ohioans the legal right to carry concealed firearms without obtaining training or a license.
The House Federalism Committee sent the bill to the Republican dominated House on a 7-4 vote today. Three Democrats and Republican Rep. Ryan Smith voted against the measure. The panel voted 6-5 to remove a Republican-sponsored amendment requiring licensed firearms dealers to give purchasers a leaflet describing state gun laws after a pro-gun group and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder objected.
Law enforcement and prosecuting attorney groups oppose the bill, especially a provision removing the duty of gun owners to tell police officers they’re carrying a concealed weapon.
Sixteen other states have laws allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons without first obtaining a license.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 25, 2002 midnight
OHIO LEGISLATURE House panel alters concealed-carry bill
- November 24, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Lawmaker wants to clear up confusion in state law about carrying concealed firearms into churches
- May 7, 2015 12:02 a.m.
House bill would expand handgun possession
- December 4, 2014 midnight
Active military exempted from conceal-carry law
- March 5, 2019 6:11 p.m.
Bill would let young Idaho adults carry concealed guns in cities
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.