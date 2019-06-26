Heart Reach hosts youth entrepreneur event

YOUNGSTOWN — Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at 211 Redondo Road, The Young Entrepreneur Institute and Ohio Afterschool Network sponsor the challenge.

The community is invited to attend the entrepreneur reception in the gymnasium. Youth will participate in a live pitch contest in the morning. April Alexander, chief program officer of Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries, says youth will compete for a chance to win prizes.

Area entrepreneurs will conduct sessions with the students from 1:15 to 2 p.m. to encourage creativity and problem solving.