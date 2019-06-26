Guns taken from Youngstown home's safe

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol are missing from a home in the 300 block of Emery Avenue.

Police were called to the South Side home about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, where the homeowner told them someone pried off the door of a safe in his garage and took the guns.

The homeowner told police the last time he saw the guns was about two weeks ago, reports said.