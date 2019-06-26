BREAKING: Meijer completes purchase of 39 acres for Boardman store

Guns taken from Youngstown home's safe


June 26, 2019 at 11:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol are missing from a home in the 300 block of Emery Avenue.

Police were called to the South Side home about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, where the homeowner told them someone pried off the door of a safe in his garage and took the guns.

The homeowner told police the last time he saw the guns was about two weeks ago, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900