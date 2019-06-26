BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan says Trump focused on hate, fear, division


June 26, 2019 at 10:05p.m.

@TimRyan says Trump should immediately ask doctors and nurses to go to the border and take care of kids there. "We have a president of the United States so focused on hate and fear and division." #DemDebate

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000