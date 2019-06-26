BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan says GM shut down Lordstown


June 26, 2019 at 9:36p.m.

@TimRyan asked about his industrial policy, says GM shut down Lordstown and got tax breaks. Also, wants US to dominate the electric vehicle industry. #DemDebate

