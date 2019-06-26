BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan outside looking in


June 26, 2019 at 9:35p.m.

@TimRyan raises his finger to speak and isn't recognized by the moderators at the #DemDebate. He's definitely on the outside looking in so far and we're 30 minutes into the debate.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000