DEMS DEBATE | Ryan outside looking in
@TimRyan raises his finger to speak and isn't recognized by the moderators at the #DemDebate. He's definitely on the outside looking in so far and we're 30 minutes into the debate.
- June 26, 2019 9:53 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan has been largely silent
- June 26, 2019 9:46 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan is the Invisible man tonight
- June 26, 2019 10:06 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan: Ask doctors to go to the border
- June 26, 2019 9:50 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan critical of Trump's immigration policy
- June 26, 2019 9:28 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ohio GOP chair says none speak to Ohioans' values
