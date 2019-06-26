DEMS DEBATE | Ryan has been largely silent
MIAMI
While he's among 10 Democratic presidential candidates on the stage tonight in the inaugural debate, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has largely been silent.
He's only been asked two questions in the first 50 minutes of the debate by NBC moderators.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, criticized President Donald Trump for his industrial and immigration policies.
Ryan spoke about the idling of the General Motors complex in Lordstown and that he wants the United States to be the leader in electric vehicles and solar energy.
