BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan has been largely silent


June 26, 2019 at 9:53p.m.

story tease

MIAMI

While he's among 10 Democratic presidential candidates on the stage tonight in the inaugural debate, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has largely been silent.

He's only been asked two questions in the first 50 minutes of the debate by NBC moderators.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, criticized President Donald Trump for his industrial and immigration policies.

Ryan spoke about the idling of the General Motors complex in Lordstown and that he wants the United States to be the leader in electric vehicles and solar energy.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000