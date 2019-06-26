BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan finally speaks up


June 26, 2019 at 10:16p.m.

@TimRyan finally interjects himself into the #DemDebate, speaking up about kids being traumatized at schools and the need to teach social-based learning in schools.

