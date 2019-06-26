DEMS DEBATE | Ryan finally speaks up
@TimRyan finally interjects himself into the #DemDebate, speaking up about kids being traumatized at schools and the need to teach social-based learning in schools.
- June 26, 2019 9:28 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ohio GOP chair says none speak to Ohioans' values
- June 26, 2019 9:35 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan outside looking in
- June 26, 2019 9:46 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan is the Invisible man tonight
- June 26, 2019 9:53 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan has been largely silent
- June 26, 2019 9:36 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan says GM shut down Lordstown
