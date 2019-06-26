DEMS DEBATE | Ryan: Ask doctors to go to the border
MIAMI - U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan called on the president to ask doctors and nurses to go to the border and help kids who crossing and are in need of healthcare.
He criticized Trump during tonight's debate saying: When we have a president of the United States who's so focused on hate and fear and division and what happens now is the end result is we've got kids literally laying in their own snot with three-week-old diapers that haven't been changed."
More like this from vindy.com
- June 26, 2019 10:05 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan says Trump focused on hate, fear, division
- June 26, 2019 9:50 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan critical of Trump's immigration policy
- June 26, 2019 9:53 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | Ryan has been largely silent
- June 14, 2019 midnight
Ryan among candidates to qualify for first debates
- April 14, 2016 10:20 p.m.
DEMS DEBATE | On regime change
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.