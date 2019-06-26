BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ryan: Ask doctors to go to the border


June 26, 2019 at 10:06p.m.

MIAMI - U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan called on the president to ask doctors and nurses to go to the border and help kids who crossing and are in need of healthcare.

He criticized Trump during tonight's debate saying: When we have a president of the United States who's so focused on hate and fear and division and what happens now is the end result is we've got kids literally laying in their own snot with three-week-old diapers that haven't been changed."

