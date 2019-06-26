BREAKING: Some Canfield residents oppose proposed hike to stormwater fee

DEMS DEBATE | Ohio GOP chair says none speak to Ohioans' values


June 26, 2019 at 9:28p.m.

Before Dem prez candidates hit the stage, @ohiogop Chair @JaneyMurph Timken says: “As the 2020 Democratic presidential field begins their debates, it is already evident that none speak to Ohioans values – including Tim Ryan."

