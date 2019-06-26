BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
John and Anna Martin, Hubbard, boy, June 24.
Tonya Lake and Larese Allen Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 24.
Joshua and Krystal Dominick, Youngstown, boy, June 24.
Lauren Keller and Alex Torres, Boardman, boy, June 24.
Matthew and Elizabeth Gilbert, Salem, boy, June 24.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, Niles, girl, June 22.
