June 26, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

John and Anna Martin, Hubbard, boy, June 24.

Tonya Lake and Larese Allen Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 24.

Joshua and Krystal Dominick, Youngstown, boy, June 24.

Lauren Keller and Alex Torres, Boardman, boy, June 24.

Matthew and Elizabeth Gilbert, Salem, boy, June 24.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, Niles, girl, June 22.

