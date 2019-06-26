UPDATE | Leak contained, Liberty road reopened

LIBERTY — Township firefighters and police, Dominion Energy and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to a gas leak at state Route 304 between Sampson Road and Michigan Avenue about 1:30 p.m. today.

The portion of Route 304 that closed while crews fixed the leak reopened at about 2:30 p.m. An official said the gas leak was caused by an ODOT employee accidentally clipping a gas riser when he was mowing alongside the road.

12:55 p.m.

LIBERTY — Township firefighters are responding to a gas leak at state Route 304 between Sampson Road and Michigan Avenue. A portion of Route 304 is closed.