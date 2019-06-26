Agenda Thursday
Boardman school board, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, Market Street Elementary School, 5555 Market St.
Craig Beach Village judicial committee meeting, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Girard planning commission, regular meeting, 3 p.m., 100 W. Main St.
Girard school board, special meeting, noon, superintendent’s office, Suite 2, 100 W. Main St.
Jackson-Milton school board, regular meeting, 8 a.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 4:30 p.m., regular, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Board of Directors, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.
Salem school board, special meeting, 8 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.
Southington school board, building and grounds meeting at 5:30, regular meeting at 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.
Trumbull Career & Technical Center, high school programs committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the director’s office; records retention meeting, 6:45 p.m. in Room ST105; regular board meeting, 7 p.m. in the board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.
West Branch school board, work session at 5 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., high school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, regular meeting, 3 p.m., WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown City Council, safety committee meeting, 5 p.m., sixth-floor caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
