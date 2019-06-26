2 charged in dismemberment case arraigned today

YOUNGSTOWN — The husband and wife who are facing charges for the dismemberment of a woman who was murdered by her boyfriend were arraigned today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on separate drug charges.

Andrew Herrmann and Michelle Ihlenfeld, both 28 and both of Francisca Avenue, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, which are felonies.

The pair have yet to go to trial for their roles in the cover-up of the dismemberment of Shannon Graves, who was found in a freezer in Campbell in 2017. Graves’ boyfriend, Arturo Novoa, 32, pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Graves and was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison.

The charges against Herrmann and Ihlenfeld are unrelated to the Graves’ death yet arose during the investigation.