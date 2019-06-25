Trumbull commissioners to TJX: We expect local workers will be hired

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners have written a resolution they expect to approve Wednesday urging TJX/HomeGoods Inc. to utilize local workers when construction begins on their distribution center project begins on Hallock Young Road in Lordstown.

The resolution says the commissions "emphatically" express their desire to see local workers participate the $140 million to $170 million project.

The resolution says the commissioners approved a 75 percent, 10 year enterprise zone agreement for the project, and the commissioners "are urging TJX to help give back to the economy of Trumbull County by utilizing local workers."

The commissioners are still researching the legality of putting language in the next tax abatement they approve stating that a specific percentage of workers need be local, said Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa.