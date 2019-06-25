State Rep. Gil Blair appointed to 2 House committees


June 25, 2019 at 11:10a.m.

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Gil Blair of Mineral Ridge, D-63rd, was named to two Ohio House committees – insurance, and agriculture and rural development.

Blair was appointed to the House last month, replacing Glenn Holmes, who resigned to take a position on the Ohio Parole Board.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900