State Rep. Gil Blair appointed to 2 House committees
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Gil Blair of Mineral Ridge, D-63rd, was named to two Ohio House committees – insurance, and agriculture and rural development.
Blair was appointed to the House last month, replacing Glenn Holmes, who resigned to take a position on the Ohio Parole Board.
